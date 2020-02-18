Ad
euobserver
Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn and Croatia's state secretary for EU affairs, Andreja Metelko-Zgombic after the meeting

EU countries enter final phase of budget talks

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU affairs ministers entered the final phase of negotiations on the bloc's seven-year budget on Monday (17 February), ahead of a special summit on the issue on Thursday.

But opposing positions among member states that want to cap EU spending at one percent of Europe's gross national income and those arguing for a higher overall budget have remained unchanged.

"The new negotiating box presented by [EU council president] Charles Michel can serve as a basis for further discussions,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

The key budget issues on EU leaders' table
Net payer countries push back on EU budget plans
Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget
Von der Leyen warns on EU budget cuts
Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn and Croatia's state secretary for EU affairs, Andreja Metelko-Zgombic after the meeting

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections