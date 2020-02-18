EU countries enter final phase of budget talks

EU affairs ministers entered the final phase of negotiations on the bloc's seven-year budget on Monday (17 February), ahead of a special summit on the issue on Thursday.
But opposing positions among member states that want to cap EU spending at one percent of Europe's gross national income and those arguing for a higher overall budget have remained unchanged.
"The new negotiating box presented by [EU council president] Charles Michel can serve as a basis for further discussions,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.