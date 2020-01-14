Ad
euobserver
The long-awaited Just Transition Mechanism will help member states move away from coal and fossil fuels - although gas will still be permitted, nuclear will not be financed (Photo: European Parliament)

Commission's €1 trillion bet on green deal financing

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Tuesday (14 January) its one trillion euro investment plan to put Europe on track to reach the 2050 emissions-neutrality goal, while also helping coal-producing regions to move away from fossil fuels.

The EU aims to mobilise that investment, of public and private money, over the next 10 years to finance the "new growth strategy" of the EU commission - the European Green Deal - and meet the climat...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

The long-awaited Just Transition Mechanism will help member states move away from coal and fossil fuels - although gas will still be permitted, nuclear will not be financed (Photo: European Parliament)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

