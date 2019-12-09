Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian soldiers on contact line in the east of the country (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Guns blaze in Ukraine as leaders meet in Paris

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

International monitors recorded hundreds of explosions and bursts of small arms fire on the contact line in east Ukraine as France prepared to host the first peace summit on the war in three years.

The number of ceasefire violations was almost double that of last week and higher than the daily average last year, a special mission from the Organisation for Security and Co‑operation in Europe (OSCE) said in its last report on Friday (7 December).

The OSCE monitors also saw surface...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

