The EU debate on its own resources

In May 2019, the European Commission proposed to increase the EU budget from 1.03 percent to 1.11 percent of all European economies combined.

This figure will be the basis of the debate on the so-called Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF), which is Brussels-bubble speak for the EU budget for the next seven years.

The last MFF started in 2014 and ends in 2020. The next one will start in 2021 and end in 2027.

The increase was then seen as high, but less so than expected....