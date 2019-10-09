Ad
euobserver
“It is absolutely unavoidable to abolish fossil fuel subsidies” - which is one of the most obvious contradictions in the energy transition, Timmermans said. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Timmermans to end EU climate 'contradictions'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Fossil fuel subsidies should end and there is "no future in coal", the EU's would-be green commissioner, Frans Timmermans, has said.

"I will have the responsibility to make sure that the commission, as a whole, does not do contradictory things anymore," he told MEPs in his European Parliament (EP) hearing on Tuesday (8 October).

Timmermans is to take care of a "green deal" portfolio and to help make Europe climate-neutral - with net zero CO2 emissions - by 2050.

The Dutch ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

