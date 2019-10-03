Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs

Estonian EU commissioner-designate for the energy portfolio, Kadri Simson, did not manage to fully convince MEPs with her vague proposals concerning the energy transition in Europe at her hearing on Thursday (3 October).
Danish MEP Niels Fuglsang, a member of the industry, research, and energy committee, tweeted that the socialist group was not satisfied by Simson's performance, saying she "avoided questions".
During her three-hour hearing Simson did not provide MEPs with concret...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
