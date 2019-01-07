Apple moves Denmark from cows to clouds

Foulum is a rural village of just 173 inhabitants, near Viborg in mid-Jutland, Denmark.

Apart from the local football field, not much happens in Foulum, where farming has provided people with a livelihood for as long as anyone can remember.

But soon Foulum will become a key hub in the global data infrastructure.

California-based technology giant Apple will open its first data centre outside the US in the village in 2019, and turn it into the physical location for storage of ...