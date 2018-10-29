Merkel's rule in doubt after new election drubbing

German chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner, the centre-left SPD party, has said it might quit government after another drubbing in a regional election.

The SPD got just 19.8 percent of the vote in the region of Hesse on Sunday (28 October) compared to 30.7 percent five years ago.

Merkel's centre-right CDU party also did badly with 27.2 percent, compared to 38.3 percent last time round.

But the Greens (19.6%) and the far-right AfD party (13.2%) surged in support, ...