Parties in German chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition dealt heavy losses (Photo: CDU/Facebook)

Merkel's rule in doubt after new election drubbing

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner, the centre-left SPD party, has said it might quit government after another drubbing in a regional election.

The SPD got just 19.8 percent of the vote in the region of Hesse on Sunday (28 October) compared to 30.7 percent five years ago.

Merkel's centre-right CDU party also did badly with 27.2 percent, compared to 38.3 percent last time round.

But the Greens (19.6%) and the far-right AfD party (13.2%) surged in support, ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

