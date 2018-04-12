Facebook chief 'surprisingly naive', says EU data lawmaker

A chief architect of the EU's upcoming privacy rules has described Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as being "surprisingly naive".

German Green MEP Jan Phillip Albrecht, who steered the EU general data protection regulation (GDPR) - which launches on 25 May - through the European Parliament, said that Zuckerberg was only beginning to realise the impact data has on people's privacy.

"For me, it was surprisingly naive still how they approached all these issues," he told EUobserver in a ...