EU admits to problems in penalty regime

Effective, proportionate and dissuasive.
These three words are common features in EU law to describe the required characteristics of penalties for all sorts of infringements.
The rules are set at EU level, but the possible fines for breaking them are determined at national level.
From regulations on cheating on car emissions tests to trading with terrorist groups - the same sentence comes back in EU paragraphs about penalties: "The penalties provided for must be effective, p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here