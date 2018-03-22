Ad
Theresa May to say Russia was guilty of chemical attack on UK soil (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU summit takes hard look at Russia

by Eric Maurice, Eszter Zalan and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders will discuss Russian security threats in the wake of the UK attack, but will not adopt new sanctions at Thursday's (22 March) summit.

They will hear from British prime minister Theresa May at dinner how Russia tried to kill a former spy, Sergei Skripal, in England using a chemical weapon.

They will also hear EU Council president Donald Tusk say they should improve border security, cyber defences, and counter-propaganda efforts in light of the events.

May is not...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

