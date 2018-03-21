Ad
euobserver
Misery and despair define refugees on Greek islands (Photo: Save the Children)

Analysis

EU praises Turkey on migrant deal despite Greek misery

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has praised a migrant deal between EU states and Turkey but remained silent on the plight of those caught up in the misery of the Greek islands.

Paraskevi Michou, a Greek national who earlier this month took over the head of the commission's migration branch, on Tuesday (20 March) listed all its achievements in Turkey following a March 2016 deal to stem refugee flows towards Greece.

She noted over one million Syrian refugees in Turkey had received emergency...

