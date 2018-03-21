EU praises Turkey on migrant deal despite Greek misery

The European Commission has praised a migrant deal between EU states and Turkey but remained silent on the plight of those caught up in the misery of the Greek islands.
Paraskevi Michou, a Greek national who earlier this month took over the head of the commission's migration branch, on Tuesday (20 March) listed all its achievements in Turkey following a March 2016 deal to stem refugee flows towards Greece.
She noted over one million Syrian refugees in Turkey had received emergency...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
