US yet to push on Nord Stream 2 sanctions

The US would still like to block a planned gas pipeline between Russia and Germany but is not yet pushing for sanctions against companies that would be involved in the project.

"We oppose Nord Stream 2, we would prefer the pipeline not be built at all, US deputy assistant secretary for energy diplomacy Sandra Oudkirk said on Monday (19 March).

But she insisted that her visit, to Brussels, then in Paris and Copenhagen, should not be seen as a "a sign sanctions will or won't happen....