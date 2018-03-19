Germany: Russia is 'partner' despite UK attack

Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, has pledged solidarity with the UK, while describing Russia as "a difficult partner".

He spoke ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (19 March), one day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin secured six more years in power and in the wake of British allegations that Russia poisoned a former spy in the UK using a nerve toxin.

Maas said it was up to Russia and the UK to clarify details of the evidence "bilaterally",...