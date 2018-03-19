Ad
Putin got six more years in office on Sunday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Germany: Russia is 'partner' despite UK attack

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, has pledged solidarity with the UK, while describing Russia as "a difficult partner".

He spoke ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (19 March), one day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin secured six more years in power and in the wake of British allegations that Russia poisoned a former spy in the UK using a nerve toxin.

Maas said it was up to Russia and the UK to clarify details of the evidence "bilaterally",...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

