'Denial' - is meat the new climate change?

Climate change denial was once more widespread, but over the past decades a wealth of science has shown that global warming is not an inconvenient, but an indisputable, truth.
Today, 195 countries are signatories to the historic Paris Agreement to halt global warming. This would have been unthinkable in the 1990s.
Yet denial has found a new outlet in the shape of animal products. Multiple scientific studies point to the thr...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
