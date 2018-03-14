Ad
'The Portugese clearly strongly support the EU,' says Portugal's prime minister (Photo: © European Union 2018-Source:EP)

Anti-austerity Portuguese PM warns of financial crisis risks

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Strasbourg,

Portugal's prime minister Antonio Costa told the European Parliament on Wednesday (14 March) that the future stability of the single currency remains at risk.

Speaking to a half empty chamber, the socialist prime minister warned against complacency in addressing what he described as structural weaknesses in the eurozone.

"As long as the economic and monetary union is still incomplete, there will still be a risk of further crises," he said.

His speech is part of a series of d...

