Anti-austerity Portuguese PM warns of financial crisis risks

Portugal's prime minister Antonio Costa told the European Parliament on Wednesday (14 March) that the future stability of the single currency remains at risk.
Speaking to a half empty chamber, the socialist prime minister warned against complacency in addressing what he described as structural weaknesses in the eurozone.
"As long as the economic and monetary union is still incomplete, there will still be a risk of further crises," he said.
His speech is part of a series of d...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
