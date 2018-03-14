Ad
euobserver
The new EU agency would also assist national authorities in complying with EU rules on labour. (Photo: European Parliament)

Scene set for battle on hosting new EU labour agency

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission's proposal to set up a European Labour Authority is likely to lead to haggling over the location of the new agency's headquarters - and a potential conflict with the European Parliament.

The commission said on Tuesday (13 March) that it will be up to member states to decide where the new agency will be based.

The publication of the proposal came just a day after a committee of the Eu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Macron unveils high stakes labour reform
The new EU agency would also assist national authorities in complying with EU rules on labour. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections