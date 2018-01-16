Ad
An Ivanovic election poster from 2013 (Photo: Allan Leonard)

Kosovo killing halts EU talks in Brussels

by Andrew Rettman and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Serbia has walked out of EU talks on better relations with Kosovo after what it called the "terrorist" killing of a Serb politician in Kosovo.

"The murder of Oliver Ivanovic is an act of terror aimed at destabilising the situation in Kosovo and an attack against all Serbian people. We are terminating the negotiations," the Serb delegation said on Twitter on Tuesday (16 January) before returning from Brussels to Belgrade.

The talks were meant to have lasted three days. An EU sour...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

