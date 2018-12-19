Ad
EU and China discussed cyber-security and data privacy at their summit in July (Photo: European Commission)

Hackers stole thousands of internal EU files

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Chinese hackers have been reading sensitive EU diplomatic cables for the past three years, according to a US cyber-security firm.

"People talk about sophisticated hackers, but there was nothing really sophisticated about this," Oren Falkowitz, the CEO of Area 1, the US firm, told The New York Times on Tuesday (18 December).

"After over a decade of experience countering Chinese cyb...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

