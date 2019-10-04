Ad
Budget committee chair Johan van Overtveldt, and budget control committee chair Monika Hohlmeier look over commissioner Johannes Hahn (Photo: European Parliament)

Hahn hopes to wrap up EU budget talks this winter

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Prospective EU commissioner for budget, Johannes Hahn, told MEPs on Thursday (3 October) that the future long-term EU budget should be agreed by "the end of the winter".

"I will do my utmost that we do have an agreement in good time, that we get a result towards the end of the winter," the Austrian politician said.

Hahn is an experienced Brussels insider, who had previously served as regional commissioner and more recently commissioner for enlargement.

In commission presid...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

