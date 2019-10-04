Hahn hopes to wrap up EU budget talks this winter

Prospective EU commissioner for budget, Johannes Hahn, told MEPs on Thursday (3 October) that the future long-term EU budget should be agreed by "the end of the winter".

"I will do my utmost that we do have an agreement in good time, that we get a result towards the end of the winter," the Austrian politician said.

Hahn is an experienced Brussels insider, who had previously served as regional commissioner and more recently commissioner for enlargement.

In commission presid...