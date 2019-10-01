Tough questions for new EU 'development' commissioner

While much ink has been spilled on the naming of the "European Way of Life" commissioner, another such shift has gone largely unnoticed.

The new European Commission will no longer include a commissioner for "Development". Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen proposes that the Finnish Jutta Urpilainen takes up the portfolio of "International Partnerships", which the European Parliament will likely Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here