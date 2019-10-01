Ad
euobserver
EU development funds in Senegal. 'At first sight, the abandonment of the term 'development' should be applauded' (Photo: Matt Tempest/Flickr)

Tough questions for new EU 'development' commissioner

EU & the World
Opinion
by Sarah Delputte, Jan Orbie, Julia Schöneberg, Ghent and Kassel,

While much ink has been spilled on the naming of the "European Way of Life" commissioner, another such shift has gone largely unnoticed.

The new European Commission will no longer include a commissioner for "Development". Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen proposes that the Finnish Jutta Urpilainen takes up the portfolio of "International Partnerships", which the European Parliament will likely

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sarah Delputte is assistant professor and Jan Orbie is associate professor at the Centre for EU Studies, Ghent University. Julia Schöneberg is post-doctoral fellow at the department for development and postcolonial studies, Kassel University.

Related articles

EU development aid used to put European police in Senegal
Let's put peace at the heart of the development debate
Let's abolish EU commissioner for development
Haiti reconstruction at a 'standstill', EU ambassador says
EU development funds in Senegal. 'At first sight, the abandonment of the term 'development' should be applauded' (Photo: Matt Tempest/Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Sarah Delputte is assistant professor and Jan Orbie is associate professor at the Centre for EU Studies, Ghent University. Julia Schöneberg is post-doctoral fellow at the department for development and postcolonial studies, Kassel University.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections