EPP lead candidate Manfred Weber flies to Berlin to meet German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, plus her successor as CDU leader AKK (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

EU parliament gives extra time for leaders on top jobs

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Parliament could decide to postpone the election of its new president by 24 hours, in order to give more time for EU leaders to decide on the other top jobs in the European institutions.

The political party group leaders in the parliament will decide on Sunday (30 June), as EU leaders gather for an extra summit in Brussels to agree on a package for the new EU leadership roles, whether to push the vote on their new parliament president to next Wednesday (3 June) - instead of Tues...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

