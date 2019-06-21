Ad
euobserver
Cyprus split in two in 1974 when the Turkish-backed TRNC broke away in response to a Greek coup on the island (Photo: michael kirian)

EU prepares 'targeted' sanctions on Turkey over gas drilling

EU & the World
Migration
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to punish Turkey for gas drilling off Cyprus as Ankara sends a second ship into a disputed zone.

"We are in full solidarity with Cyprus. What Turkey is doing in the territorial waters of Cyprus is totally unacceptable," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said after an EU summit on Thursday (20 June).

"The commission has been charged to propose measures to be taken as soon as possible on this conflict and it will do so and these will not be soft m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Malta and Cyprus EU passport sales under fire
Turkey election fiasco hits at 'heart' of EU relations
Turkey drills for gas in Cyprus' waters, prompting EU outcry
Cyprus split in two in 1974 when the Turkish-backed TRNC broke away in response to a Greek coup on the island (Photo: michael kirian)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections