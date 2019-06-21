EU prepares 'targeted' sanctions on Turkey over gas drilling

The EU is preparing to punish Turkey for gas drilling off Cyprus as Ankara sends a second ship into a disputed zone.

"We are in full solidarity with Cyprus. What Turkey is doing in the territorial waters of Cyprus is totally unacceptable," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said after an EU summit on Thursday (20 June).

"The commission has been charged to propose measures to be taken as soon as possible on this conflict and it will do so and these will not be soft m...