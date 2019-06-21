Another 100 years to wait for gender equality? No thanks

At the current pace, it will take more than a century for women to become equal to men in Europe, despite the general progress made so far on gender equality on the European soil and the fact that throughout its history, the EU has been a global leader in advancing women's rights.
Yet in the last decade, we have begun to witness a visible and organised backlash in gender equality and human rights across Europe.
In many areas, including pay, pensions and employment opportunities, ...
Indre Vareikyte is a Lithuanian member of the European Economic and Social Committee, working to improve gender equality, fight against disinformation, bring the EU communication closer to the society and strengthen the Eastern Partnership.
