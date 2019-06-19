Ad
euobserver
North Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev (r) with EU Council president Donald Tusk (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU keeps North Macedonia and Albania at arm's length

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

North Macedonia must wait until October to start EU accession talks despite its historic name deal with Greece, Europe has said.

Albania's prospects look dimmer, while Turkey, another EU aspirant, might face sanctions in an escalating gas dispute with Cyprus.

That was the snapshot of EU enlargement policy when European affairs ministers met in Luxembourg on Tuesday (18 June).

EU states took "good note" of European Commission advice to immediately open talks with Skopje, bu...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.





euobserver

