Is the Aachen treaty Merkel's legacy?

Long-time observers of European politics have been looking in vain for Angela Merkel's legacy.
We might have had a hint of it last week, in the coronation hall of the German city of Aachen.
Both the German chancellor and French president Emmanuel Macron were in solemn attendance while their respective countries – the power couple of European politics - renewed and upgraded their marriage vows originally made with the Elysee t...
Federico Ottavio Reho is strategic coordinator and research officer at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies.
