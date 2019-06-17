Spain's Garcia set to be next Socialist leader in parliament

Spanish MEP Iratxe Garcia is now likely to become the next leader of the second-biggest group in the new European Parliament, the Socialists & Democrats, after Germany's Udo Bullman on Monday (17 June) dropped out of the race.

The new intake of socialist MEPs will choose their next leader in a vote on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the group leaders meet with European Parliament president Antonio Tajani and EU Council president Donald Tusk to discuss the new top jobs at the EU in...