euobserver
MEP Iratxe Garcia wants Socialists to have a 'recognisable' voice in the parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Spain's Garcia set to be next Socialist leader in parliament

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Spanish MEP Iratxe Garcia is now likely to become the next leader of the second-biggest group in the new European Parliament, the Socialists & Democrats, after Germany's Udo Bullman on Monday (17 June) dropped out of the race.

The new intake of socialist MEPs will choose their next leader in a vote on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the group leaders meet with European Parliament president Antonio Tajani and EU Council president Donald Tusk to discuss the new top jobs at the EU in...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

