Jean-Claude Juncker with German leader Angela Merkel, who earlier backed the voting idea (Photo: Consilium)

Small states reluctant to give up EU foreign policy veto

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU should in future impose sanctions and make other foreign policy decisions by vote instead of unanimity, the European Commission has said.

The idea, put forward in Strasbourg on Wednesday (12 September), would put small member states at risk of being railroaded by big ones such as France and Germany.

It also comes amid mounting euroscepticism in some quarters of Europe.

But it was needed, commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament (EP), to ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

