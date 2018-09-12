Juncker, the 'sad and wiser' man of Europe

The image was symbolic. Jean-Claude Juncker back to his seat after his State of the Union speech, quickly bowing in response to polite standing applause and then sitting with a grave, bewildered face.

The address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (12 September) was "surely not my last speech", the European Commission president noted.

But it was his last "SOTEU" before the end of his term next year, and on...