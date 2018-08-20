Greece exits bailouts, but difficult path ahead

On Monday (20 August), Greece officially exits the three-year EU bailout plan it accepted when it was on the verge of bankruptcy and close to be pushed out of the eurozone.
The end of the programme, with debt relief and a €24.1bn cash buffer attached to conditions, was agreed in June.
While it marks the end of eight years of financial crisis and austerity, the exit from inter...
This article was produced in collaboration with the European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) for the infographics. EDJNet is a platform for data-driven news on European affairs brought to you in up to 12 languages by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which includes EUobserver.
