Barnier plays down hope of 'special' UK deal

The EU's future trade relations with the UK are likely to be no deeper than those with Canada, the European Commission has warned.

Its Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, also said any UK transitional deal must maintain the jurisdiction of the EU court in Luxembourg over the UK.

His comments, voiced in an interview with European newspapers on Monday (23 October), go against British prime minister Theresa May's vision of a "new, deep, and special partnership" and against the abhor...