Ad
euobserver
Barnier - "integrity" of EU market trumps UK relations (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barnier plays down hope of 'special' UK deal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's future trade relations with the UK are likely to be no deeper than those with Canada, the European Commission has warned.

Its Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, also said any UK transitional deal must maintain the jurisdiction of the EU court in Luxembourg over the UK.

His comments, voiced in an interview with European newspapers on Monday (23 October), go against British prime minister Theresa May's vision of a "new, deep, and special partnership" and against the abhor...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Is bank agency HQ the Brexit 'booby prize'?
Brexit 'deadlock' prevents move to trade negotiations
EU denies May 'begged for help'
Barnier - "integrity" of EU market trumps UK relations (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections