Ad
euobserver
The next EU bank 'stress tests' will take place in early 2016, in an early warning to the City of London. (Photo: avail)

Next bank stress tests in 2016, EU watchdog says

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU banking watchdog will hold its next round of stress tests early next year to assess whether the bloc’s banks would be able to survive a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday (15 July), the European Banking Authority (EBA) said its survey was “expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2016".

“The assessment and quality checks are expected to be concluded by the third quarter of 2016, when EU banks' individual results will be released”, it add...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU banking watchdog postpones new 'stress tests' until 2016
One in five EU banks fail stress tests
The next EU bank 'stress tests' will take place in early 2016, in an early warning to the City of London. (Photo: avail)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections