Next bank stress tests in 2016, EU watchdog says

The EU banking watchdog will hold its next round of stress tests early next year to assess whether the bloc’s banks would be able to survive a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday (15 July), the European Banking Authority (EBA) said its survey was “expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2016".

“The assessment and quality checks are expected to be concluded by the third quarter of 2016, when EU banks' individual results will be released”, it add...