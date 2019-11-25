Ad
It shouldn't be the case that EU public procurement is open to Chinese businesses, for example, but in China the EU companies cannot participate in procurements on the same terms (Photo: A bloke called Jerm)

EU needs to 'toughen up' on trade

by Urmas Paet, Brussels,

The European Union needs to step up its game to support the interests of EU businesses, to counteract the increasingly agressive China and the at times more self-centred United States.

We must reach a situation where EU's trade and economic interests are placed at the heart of our foreign and security policy objectives.

It's important to note that our common market is in itself a powerful tool that can be used to achieve EU's foreign and security policy goals.\n \nDespite its si...

Author Bio

Urmas Paet was formerly foreign minister of Estonia, and is now an MEP on the European Parliament's foreign affairs, security and defence, committees, and a substitute on the international trade committee.

