The Israeli-built separation wall. Products from Israeli settlements in the occupied territories will now have to comply with the EU labelling ruling (Photo: Northern Lights 119)

Israeli labelling ruling lets consumers make choice

by Petra de Sutter and others, Brussels,

By its landmark decision today, the Court of Justice of the European Union has affirmed categorically, that products originating from a territory occupied by Israel should be correctly labelled in order to allow European consumers to make a free and informed choice when buying goods from the region.

In practical terms, this decision means that henceforth, all products, such ...

Author Bio

Petra de Sutter is a Green MEP from Belgium and chair of the single market committee. The other authors are Green/EFA MEPs Yannick Jadot, Heidi Hautala, Mounir Satouri, Margrete Auken, Grace O’Sullivan, Gina Dowding, Alyn Smith, Caroline Roose, Catherine Rowett and Jill Evans.

