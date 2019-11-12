Israeli labelling ruling lets consumers make choice

By its landmark decision today, the Court of Justice of the European Union has affirmed categorically, that products originating from a territory occupied by Israel should be correctly labelled in order to allow European consumers to make a free and informed choice when buying goods from the region.
In practical terms, this decision means that henceforth, all products, such ...
Petra de Sutter is a Green MEP from Belgium and chair of the single market committee. The other authors are Green/EFA MEPs Yannick Jadot, Heidi Hautala, Mounir Satouri, Margrete Auken, Grace O’Sullivan, Gina Dowding, Alyn Smith, Caroline Roose, Catherine Rowett and Jill Evans.
