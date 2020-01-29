EU not prepared for 2015 repeat, warns migration chief

EU states are unprepared to handle a repeat of 2015 when over a million people arrived seeking asylum and international protection, warns the head of an international organisation on migration.

Michael Spindelegger, the director-general of the Vienna-based International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) told EUobserver on Tuesday (28 January) that both the Western Balkan countries and EU states won't be able to handle a sudden large inflow.

"If you don't start to sol...