EU not prepared for 2015 repeat, warns migration chief

EU states are unprepared to handle a repeat of 2015 when over a million people arrived seeking asylum and international protection, warns the head of an international organisation on migration.
Michael Spindelegger, the director-general of the Vienna-based International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) told EUobserver on Tuesday (28 January) that both the Western Balkan countries and EU states won't be able to handle a sudden large inflow.
"If you don't start to sol...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.