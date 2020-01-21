Is there more than coffee for European Works Councils?

The 'birth' of the European Works Councils can be traced back to Hoover's factory in Scotland, on January 25th, 1993.

Without the factory's trades union knowing, and against their will, they would be catalyst in becoming a cornerstone of a 'Social Europe'.

For the time being, their minds were occupied with a proposal for a collective agreement from the management. Well, a proposal is maybe too much to say as it was really more of a dictate. If they didn't sign, their plant would c...