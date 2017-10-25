Privacy rules to create jobs, EU data chief says

EU lawmakers are gearing up to launch talks with members states on a bill that aims to keep online communications private.
On Thursday (26 October), the European Parliament will vote on whether to put forward an official position on the so-called e-privacy regulation.
Industry and centre-right MEPs argue that it will limit jobs and innovation by imposing too many restrictions.
But Giovanni Buttarelli, the European data protection supervisor, says it will also create new job...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.