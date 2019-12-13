Behind bars: a visit to an imprisoned Catalan politician

Mas d'Enric prison, near Tarragona in Catalonia, does not look like an ugly place - for external visitors like us.
You might even think that it is a nice-looking building if you didn't know it was a prison.
We walk along a glass corridor and a patio with well-kept olive trees before reaching a large room with glass walls, furnished with tables and sofas.
The glass w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jordi Solé is a former MEP for Republican Left of Catalonia (Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, ERC) and Stéphane Bergeron is Canadian MP for the Bloc Québecois.
Jordi Solé is a former MEP for Republican Left of Catalonia (Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, ERC) and Stéphane Bergeron is Canadian MP for the Bloc Québecois.