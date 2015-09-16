EU proposes new trade court with US

The European Commission on Wednesday (16 September) unveiled plans to let firms challenge government decisions in a special court as part of a larger free trade pact with the US.

Its proposal says the “investment court system”, to be set up jointly with the United States, would be presided by a panel of 15 judges and include an arbitration tribunal.

The introduction of judges and arbitration marks a change from the alternative model, the much-loathed ISDS (investor-to-state disput...