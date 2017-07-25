Ad
euobserver
Are the products the same across the EU? (Photo: Ricardo)

EU to give research tips on dual food quality

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is preparing a common method to see if food quality is lower in some member states, as alleged.

“We are working on a sound methodology to improve food product tests so that member states can discuss this issue on a sound and shared scientific basis that is the same for all,” commission spokesman Christian Wigand told EUobserver.

He said the commission will, on Tuesday (25 July), start a “dialogue with producers and retailers to discuss concretely how to wor...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU needs a modern food policy
EU presidency strengthened Slovakia's government
Don't mention the meat: EU wary of food taboo
Are the products the same across the EU? (Photo: Ricardo)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections