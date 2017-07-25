EU to give research tips on dual food quality

The European Commission is preparing a common method to see if food quality is lower in some member states, as alleged.

“We are working on a sound methodology to improve food product tests so that member states can discuss this issue on a sound and shared scientific basis that is the same for all,” commission spokesman Christian Wigand told EUobserver.

He said the commission will, on Tuesday (25 July), start a “dialogue with producers and retailers to discuss concretely how to wor...