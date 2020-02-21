German ex-commissioner Oettinger lands Orban job

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban has appointed the controversial German former commissioner Guenther Oettinger as co-chair of a newly formed National Science Policy Council, raising questions on the code of conduct of the former EU official.
According to Hungary's official journal, the German ex-commissioner was appointed by Orban as of 5 February for a period of three years. <...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
