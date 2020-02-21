Ad
euobserver
Former commissioner Guenther Oettinger had bent EU ethics rules before (Photo: European Commission)

German ex-commissioner Oettinger lands Orban job

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban has appointed the controversial German former commissioner Guenther Oettinger as co-chair of a newly formed National Science Policy Council, raising questions on the code of conduct of the former EU official.

According to Hungary's official journal, the German ex-commissioner was appointed by Orban as of 5 February for a period of three years. <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

German EU commissioner rejects wrongdoing
MEPs to Juncker: Reconsider Oettinger's promotion
MEP barred from questioning Oettinger on plane trip
German EU commissioner used Kremlin lobbyist's jet
Former commissioner Guenther Oettinger had bent EU ethics rules before (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections