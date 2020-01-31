Ad
EU Council president Charles Michel (l), Parliament president David Sassoli and Commission chef Ursula von der Leyen promised a reinforced Europe in the wake of Brexit

'Size matters', EU warns UK as it leaves

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As the UK was preparing to leave the EU at midnight on Friday (31 January) after 47-years of membership, the EU's top officials pledged to reinforce the EU's role in the "ever-louder cacophony of the world".

In an op-ed published on the day the UK ends its membership, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Parliament president David Sassoli and EU Council president Charles Michel said the post-Brexit period would mark a "new dawn for Europe".

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

