Ad
euobserver
Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi was requested to provide additional assurances that he will be independent from prime minister Viktor Orban (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen commission on track for December start

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The largest political groups in the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee supported Hungarian commissioner-designate for enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Monday (18 November).

Varhelyi became the final commissioner-designate to be approved by MEPs, and the move means that commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen's new executive is on track to take office on 1 December.

Varhelyi was approved after he responded on Monday to further written questions following

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary's Orban defends close ties with Russia
EU leaders to warn von der Leyen over 'giving in' to MEPs
MEPs again reject Romanian, Hungarian 'commissioners'
Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi was requested to provide additional assurances that he will be independent from prime minister Viktor Orban (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections