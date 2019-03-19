May to seek Brexit extension amid UK 'constitutional crisis'

British prime minister Theresa May's plans to get the Brexit withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons were thrown into chaos after the speaker of the parliament told May she cannot submit the deal for a third meaningful vote unless it is substantially changed.
Speaker John Bercow told the House on Monday afternoon (18 March) that the government could not bring forward proposals for a vote in parliament that were the same as h...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
