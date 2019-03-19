Ad
UK prime minister Theresa May last week on Commonwealth Day (Photo: Commonwealth Secretariat)

May to seek Brexit extension amid UK 'constitutional crisis'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May's plans to get the Brexit withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons were thrown into chaos after the speaker of the parliament told May she cannot submit the deal for a third meaningful vote unless it is substantially changed.

Speaker John Bercow told the House on Monday afternoon (18 March) that the government could not bring forward proposals for a vote in parliament that were the same as h...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

