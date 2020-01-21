Vienna-Brussels night train returns amid EU green talk

Two minutes ahead of schedule, at 10.53AM on Monday (20 January), a special train rolled into Brussels' Gare du Midi railway station to the tunes of a live band and next to a platform covered with a red carpet.
It was an unusual welcome for a passenger train in 2020, but the Austrian and Belgian railway operations wanted to make a point about the launch of a new night train connecting Vienna and Brussels, operated by Austria's ÖBB.
The message was that amid all the talk of a gre...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.