Vienna-Brussels night train returns amid EU green talk

Two minutes ahead of schedule, at 10.53AM on Monday (20 January), a special train rolled into Brussels' Gare du Midi railway station to the tunes of a live band and next to a platform covered with a red carpet.

It was an unusual welcome for a passenger train in 2020, but the Austrian and Belgian railway operations wanted to make a point about the launch of a new night train connecting Vienna and Brussels, operated by Austria's ÖBB.

The message was that amid all the talk of a gre...