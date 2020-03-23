Small print: Do EU travellers get virus insurance?

EU nationals who get sick from coronavirus while abroad cannot automatically count on their health costs being paid back, Europe's insurance firms have said.
The cost of testing and treatment for symptoms, such as pneumonia, can cost more than €32,000 in the US for instance.
And it could climb much higher if the patient needed intensive care or extended hospitalisation.
The Biblical scale of the pandemic has left tens of thousands of Europeans stranded following border clo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.