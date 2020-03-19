Vast queues, as EU struggles with closed borders

Immense queues with waiting times of over 20 hours formed along some of the internal borders of the EU, as people struggled to get home and delivery lorries got stuck at closed borders.

Pressure was high on Wednesday (18 March) on the German-Polish border, where hundreds of citizens from Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia wanted to cross to get home, although it decreased later in the day as Baltic countries sent ferries to Germany to pick up their citizens.

A train and a plane also...