Ad
euobserver
Huge border queues have forced the EU to consider freight-only lanes (Photo: europa.eu)

Vast queues, as EU struggles with closed borders

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Immense queues with waiting times of over 20 hours formed along some of the internal borders of the EU, as people struggled to get home and delivery lorries got stuck at closed borders.

Pressure was high on Wednesday (18 March) on the German-Polish border, where hundreds of citizens from Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia wanted to cross to get home, although it decreased later in the day as Baltic countries sent ferries to Germany to pick up their citizens.

A train and a plane also...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Africa wary of European tourists spreading virus
EU closes external borders in anti-virus move
Coronavirus: Spain's lockdown will 'last more than 15 days'
Huge border queues have forced the EU to consider freight-only lanes (Photo: europa.eu)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections