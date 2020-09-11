Ad
euobserver
OLAF said in 2019 it closed 181 cases, opened 223 new investigations, and recommended the recovery of €485m for the EU budget (Photo: European Commission)

Hungary heads EU anti-fraud investigation list - again

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary leads the EU's anti-fraud agency's list of member states where irregularities have been found in EU funds between 2015 and 2019, the agency's annual report showed on Thursday.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) concluded 43 probes into misuse of funds where it found irregularities and recommended to the EU Commission to recover some 3.93 percent of payments made to Hungary under the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Czech PM attacks EU after fraud report prompts outrage
Olaf: four possible fraud cases with MEP assistants
Olaf considers court action against EU commission
Hungary tops EU anti-fraud investigation list
OLAF said in 2019 it closed 181 cases, opened 223 new investigations, and recommended the recovery of €485m for the EU budget (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections