euobserver
Israeli troops in Hebron. The briefing from the US ambassador to Israel came in the wake of Donald Trump's 'deal of the century' on Israel/Palestine (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

US compares its military in Germany to Israel in Palestine

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The United States has compared its troop presence in Germany to Israeli security forces patrolling a future Palestinian state.

Briefing reporters around the globe, including in Brussels, over the phone, US ambassador to Israel David Friedman rejected any notion that Israel's security dominance in the envisaged Palestinian state under president Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century" is tantamount to occupation.

"The United States has military presence all over the world. W...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU & the World

