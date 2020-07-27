Ad
euobserver
'From protecting our critical infrastructure to fighting cybercrime and countering hybrid threats, we can leave no stone unturned when it comes to our security,' said commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas (l) (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU five-year security plan to focus on critical infrastructure

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Friday (24 July) its new strategy for internal and external security over the next five years - which focusses particularly on critical infrastructures, cybersecurity, terrorism, child abuse and drugs.

It puts forward new rules on the protection and resilience of online and offline critical infrastructure - for instance, hospitals, transport or energy supplies - to address the increasing interdep...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

'From protecting our critical infrastructure to fighting cybercrime and countering hybrid threats, we can leave no stone unturned when it comes to our security,' said commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas (l) (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Rule of Law

euobserver

